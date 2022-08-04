Find Out the Very Important Prop That Tom Sturridge Stole From the Set of The Sandman

Watch : What The Sandman Star Tom Sturridge STOLE From Set!

Tom Sturridge is sure to remember The Sandman set.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the star of Netflix's The Sandman, premiering August 5, revealed what he managed to steal from the set of the highly-anticipated series.

When asked if he was able to smuggle anything after filming, Sturrdige responded timidly, "My pouch of sand."

Strurridge plays Dream (a.k.a. Morpheus) in the series and, as any fan of the Sandman comic books will tell you, his pouch of sand is a very big deal—which makes his action even more impressive.

Perhaps the craziest part, however, is that he managed to keep it a secret from all of his co-stars.

After Sturridge revealed what he had done, Vivienne Acheampong, who plays Lucienne on The Sandman, reacted in shock, saying, "Did you really?!"

But don't worry, Sandman fans. The pouch of sand has not been harmed.

"It's safe," Sturridge said. "So if we need it again, it's very safe."