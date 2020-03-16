Patton Oswalt is trying to keep morale up.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop and countries like Italy have officially gone on lockdown, celebrities like Oswalt are trying to help in any way they can—even if it just means making their neighbors laugh.

Earlier this morning, the 51-year-old stand-up comedian shared a video of himself performing from his front yard on Twitter. "Watching the videos from Italy inspired me," Oswalt wrote on social media. "Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine."

Over the weekend, as people in Italy continued to be on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, videos of residents of apartment buildings began making rounds on social media of them singing and playing instruments from their balconies to keep spirits high.

"All right, folks. Thanks for staying in tonight. I hope you guys are isolating and securing in place," Oswalt begins his stand-up skit from his balcony. "This COVID-19, I tell ya. I didn't see COVID 1 through 18, so I don't really know what this is all about."