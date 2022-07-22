Watch Every Trailer as They Premiere at Comic-Con 2022

Teen Wolf: The Movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Vampire Academy are just a few of the series that have released trailers at Comic-Con 2022. Catch them all below!

By Emlyn Travis Jul 22, 2022 6:30 PMTags
MoviesTVTrailersComic-ConChris PineTeen WolfTyler Posey
Watch: Vampire Academy Showrunners Tease Series SECRET at Comic-Con 2022

Break out the popcorn! It's time to watch some trailers.  

For the first time in two years, San Diego Comic-Con is officially back in person and with it comes a slew of new trailers for the most highly anticipated films and television shows slated for the upcoming year.  

And there's truly a trailer for everyone this time around. Fans of the iconic MTV hit series Teen Wolf will be able to sink their teeth into the first teaser for Paramount+'s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie, which features the return of its iconic cast including Tyler PoseyTyler HoechlinCrystal ReedHolland Roden and more.  

While Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts got their first glimpse of the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which sees Chris Pine, Michelle RodriguezRegé-Jean Page and Sophia Lillis team up for one unforgettable quest. 

Plus, Vampire Academy offered the first tour of its hallowed school grounds ahead of the release of its first season, which drops September 15 on Peacock.  

photos
Comic-Con 2022: Star Sightings

And that's just a taste of what Comic-Con has to offer. You can catch up on all of the new movies and TV trailers as they're released throughout the weekend below.

Trending Stories

1

RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive New Trailer

2

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

3

Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead at 44

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Release date: October 2022 (Paramount+)

Vampire Academy, Season 1

Release Date: September 15 (Peacock)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Release Date: March 2023 

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Release Date: September 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

National Treasure: Edge of History

Release Date: TBA (Disney+)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3

Release Date: August 8 (Netflix)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Release Date: 2023 (Disney+)

Trending Stories

1

RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive New Trailer

2

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

3

Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead at 44

4

Master P Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of Daughter Tytyana Miller

5

Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland Enjoy Lunch With His Brother in NYC