All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a baby, nearly two years after the death of their son Jack. In honor of the newest member of their family, look back at photos with kids Luna and Miles.

Aug 03, 2022
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. 

The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. 

Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote on Instagram, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again."

The former model—who also shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with the singer—said in February that she was resuming her IVF journey after her pregnancy loss.

Now, she explained, "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still." 

Chrissy, 36, recalled having mixed feelings during many of the doctor visits. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves," she said, "but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

photos
Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s $18 Million NYC Home

She ended by noting her relief at being able to share the news: "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!" 

Amid the ups and downs of the past year, Chrissy and John have celebrated several family milestones together, including his Las Vegas residency and a family trip to Disneyland with their kids. As Luna and Miles prepare to welcome another sibling, take a look back at some of their cutest moments.

Instagram
Best Dressed Couple

"Mom and dad date night," John Legend wrote on Instagram while wearing MONFRÈRE denim. 

Bear Hugs

Too Cute! John was all about cuddling his son, Miles, while surrounded by adorable stuffed animals this November. Chrissy Teigen couldn't resist captioning the pic, "all the bears!!"

Instagram
Christmas Ready

Merry Christmas, Baby! The famous pair made it a family affair for their special, A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy in 2018. The model wrote, "that's a wrap on our @NBC Christmas special!!! holy holy I can't wait for you guys to see this - thank you to all of our special guests - our friends, our family, the endless work from team legend - we love you guys. I think the word is blessed?? We are blessed."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

The singer and Cravings: Hungry For More author rocked the red carpet at Glamour's 28th Annual Women of the Year Awards in November. Come on, could this pair be any cuter?

Instagram
Princess Charming

Legend may have already found his queen in Teigen but he showed off his dapper side while dressing up as Prince Charming while his daughter, Luna, sparkled in Cinderella costume. He wrote, "OK we were just kidding about skipping Halloween. #ALegendaryChristmas will return after a brief interruption" on Instagram. 

Instagram
King and Queen

These two are serious #CoupleGoals! The EGOT winner and his wife showed off their regal side for Halloween in 2018 and we can't handle so much Hollywood royalty in one photo.

Like Father, Like Son

The Ohio native simply wrote, "Reunited" alongside a photo of himself grinning with his son proving that nothing is better than family time for Legend. 

Biggest Fans

Legend was joined by the Lip Sync Battle host and his children backstage at The Voice this fall and he quipped, "Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice."

Dapper Duo

The twosome showed off Legend's first GQ cover in style. He wrote on Instagram, "My first GQ cover! #BritishGQ #GQMenOfTheYear." 

Family Time

Legend and Luna prove to be some of Teigen's biggest supporters at the launch of her Target line. She simply captioned the sweet pic, "#CHRISSYxTARGET." 

Proud Wifey

"After John won last night, he came to lip sync battle, just to hang out as he always does. I lost my voice so he ended up being co-commentator with me and I think it might have been the most random, ridiculous episode we have ever made. I cannot wait for you guys to see!! Thank you to the entire @lipsyncbattle crew for letting me run away between shows to see john's historical EGOT win!! I love you guys so much. @caseypattersontv @paramountnetwork ❤️❤️," the television host shared on Instagram. 

Sleeping Beauty

Teigen took a break backstage with her husband after he become an EGOT winner in this sweet Instagram pic

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
Celebrating Big

The 33-year-old model gave her husband a sweet kiss on the cheek at the Hulu Party after the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in September. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Coupling Up

In September, the married couple brought their A-game to the Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. 

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Gorgeous Goddess

Legend showed a little PDA with his wife while on the red carpet at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 in London. 

Play Time

Teigen made the most of play time with her daughter, Luna, while constructing a new playhouse this year. She simply wrote, "builders!" alongside the photo on Instagram.

Instagram
Vacation Giggles

The family couldn't stop laughing while spending time with some animals in Bali. Legend captioned this adorable pic, "Keep your paws to yourself!"

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Cooking Together

It's no secret that Teigen knows her way around the kitchen, but Legend still joked that the "chef bout to fire us" on Instagram. 

Showing the Love

Sweet kisses! The duo made time for each other on their Bali family vacation in this cute Instagram shot

Instagram
Glow Queen

At the BECCA x Chrissy Malibu beach party in July, the millionaire mama took a moment from promoting her summer collection to share some love with her supportive husband. "My glow queen," wrote the music star in a cute Insta post with his hardworking wife.

Instagram
Beach Believers

The supermodel looked stunning in a beach photo with her two cuties from July 2. Joking about her thought process when posting to Instagram, Teigen captioned the pic, "Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?"

Instagram
Park Playdate

"Park shenanigans with Lu," wrote the 39-year-old singer during a day out with his 2-year-old sweetheart.

Instagram
Mommy Duty

The millionaire pop star took a moment to appreciate his wife and mom-of-two in a Father's Day Insta post gushing, "I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome. She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty."

Instagram
Rosé Ready

Relaxing with a glass of rosé in one hand and his two-month-old son in the other, Legend took to Instagram to show how he was spending a "wild Saturday celebrating #nationalroséday."

BACKGRID
Dinner Date

A month after giving birth to her son Miles, the radiant model and her pop star husband were spotted looking stylish as they left a pizza and pasta dinner date at John & Vinny's in Los Angeles, Calif.

Instagram
Daddy's Day

On Father's Day, Teigen posted a heartwarming Instagram tribute to her man writing, "What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn't say funniest so you know I'm not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father's Day."

 

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb
Pretty in Pink

Rosé all day! The famous family rolled up in pink for the launch of Legend's new rosé wine brand, LVE, during an intimate Airbnb Concert in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation
Two in Blue

On June 11, the celebrity couple stunned in blue as they attended the 4th annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Smiling Sweethearts

In April, the glowing sweethearts hit the red carpet at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards with Teigen's baby bump on full display in a gorgeous white wrap dress.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Mini Me

At Disneyland Hong Kong, the pregnant model snapped a pic with her daughter, Luna Stephens, as they enjoyed classic Disney rides like It's a Small World. Teigen posted the close-up to Instagram with the caption, "my belle."

