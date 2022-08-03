Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto Jump Onboard the Haunted Mansion Movie

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022

Jared Leto and Jamie Lee Curtis have hopped onboard the Haunted Mansion.

The two stars have joined the cast of Disney's Haunted Mansion movie, based on the classic Disney theme park ride, E! News has learned.

In the movie, which opens March 10, 2023, Leto will play the Hatbox Ghost, a fixture throughout the spooky theme park attraction. Curtis will portray Madame Leota, the psychic medium whose head resides in the ride's crystal ball.

Haunted Mansion is being directed by Dear White People creator Justin Simien and features an ensemble cast including Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield.

In the movie, "a single mom named Gabbie (Dawson) hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise their newly bought mansion," according to Disney, "after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts."

For those not totally up to speed on the House of Mouse, the Haunted Mansion ride originated at Disneyland in 1959 before popping up at Disneyworld, Tokyo Disneyland, Paris Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland, as well.