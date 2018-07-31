Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Have Your First Look at the Jungle Cruise Movie

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 12:17 PM

Jungle Cruise is now in production!

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are giving their fans the first look at their upcoming Disney movie, set to hit theaters in 2019. In a new video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Blunt and Johnson preview the hilarious co-star banter we can expect on the upcoming film.

"Hi everybody! Welcome to the set of Jungle Cruise, I'm so excited to welcome you to this incredible movie," Blunt says in the video. As she's showing viewers around, Johnson interrupts her and jumps in the tour video.

"This was just supposed to be my thing," Blunt tells Johnson.

Read

Dwayne Johnson Wants to "Break Out the Tequila" Over Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise Casting

Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

After Johnson takes one of her lines, Blunt storms off, but soon returns to let everyone know they're just joking!

"We're just kidding! Welcome to the adventure of a lifetime," Blunt says.

But that's not all! Watch the sneak peek above to see what happens at the end of the video!

Jungle Cruise is set for release on Oct. 11, 2019.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

