Love Island USA: Get Shady With These Sunglasses From the Show

Bring that Love Island coolness to your summer style with some sunglasses from the Peacock reality TV series.

E! Insider Shop: Love Island SunglassesCasey Durkin/Peacock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Season 4 of Love Island USA is giving us everything we need: new couples, strong friendships, hilarious viral moments, and, of course, some shopping inspiration. If you watch reality TV and think to yourself "I wonder where she bought that," you're in the right place.  All summer long, E! has been your go-to place for Love Island shopping content. So far, we have found the decor from the villa, the hair products from the glam room, and Deb Chubb's iconic eye mask.

Currently, we are all about the sunglasses. Whether you want to hide your eyes after a long night, add some glamour to your outfit, or just look cool, the Islanders have given us plenty of style inspo this summer. Here are the shades we've found so far. 

Zeta's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia Come Thru Sunglasses

Zeta set trends with these blue cat-eye sunglasses she wore during the group hike.

$65
Quay Australia
$65
Nordstrom
$65
Dillard's

Quay Australia High Key Links Sunglasses

Elevate the classic aviator sunglasses with this chain link pair in purple. You can also get these in green.

$75-$85
$25
Quay
$85
Dillard's
$85
Nordstrom

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses

Forget rose-colored glasses. The perspective from these violet-hued aviators is just what you need this summer. There are additional colorways to choose from.

$65
Quay
$65
$54
Amazon
$67
$40
ASOS

Quay Australia Chain Reaction Sunglasses

Elevate your sophistication in an instant with these oversized sunglasses, which are also available in pink, white, and tortoise brown.

$65
$25
Quay
$65
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Base Line Sunglasses

Make a statement with these sleek, square sunglasses. You can also get these in black.

$65
$19
Quay

Deb's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Chill Pill Sunglasses

Deb wore these round, pink sunglasses for a hike with the girls.

$55
Anthropologie
$55
Nordstrom
$55
Dillard's

Ray-Ban Gradient Round Metal Sunglasses

These round, metal sunglasses strike the perfect balance between being classic and trendy. There are many colorways to choose from.

$163
Amazon
$163
Zappos
$163
Revolve

Ray-Ban RB3548 54MM Hexagonal Sunglasses

Deb proves that gold frames are always a great choice. These hexagonal sunglasses go with everything, but their unique shape definitely stands out. These sunglasses have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$163
Saks Fifth Avenue
$163
Sunglass Hut
$163
Amazon

Sereniti's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia Chain Reaction Sunglasses

Glam up any look with some oversized sunglasses. These also come in pink, white, and tortoise brown.

$65
$25
Quay
$65
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Almost Ready Sunglasses

Look and feel luxurious in these square frames from Quay Australia, which also come in brown.

$85
Quay

Mady's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses

Add some color to your aviators collection with these purple lenses. If purple isn't your favorite hue, there are more colorways to choose from.

$65
Quay
$65
$54
Amazon
$67
$40
ASOS

Bottega Veneta Metal Aviator Sunglasses

Go for the gold with these polygon-shaped aviators from Bottega Veneta. If you want to shop at a lower price point, check out this pair from Amazon.

$415
Bergdorf Goodman
$312
Bottega @ Amazon
$14
$13
Seebond @ Amazon

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses in Black Pink Fade

Think pink with these ombre sunglasses Mady wore during her catch up chat with Val.

$65
Quay

Sydney's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia On the Fly Sunglasses

These sunglasses strike the perfect balance between modern and retro. They are available in six colorways.

$55
Quay Australia
$55
Dillard's
$55
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Secret Set Sunglasses

Sydney wore these shield sunglasses for a tough conversation with Isaiah. 

$75
Quay Australia
$75
Dillard's
$75
Nordstrom

Quay Australia High Key Links Sunglasses

Purple seems to be the color of the summer. These shades are a fun take on the classic aviator style. They're also available in green.

$75
$25
Quay
$85
Dillard's
$85
Nordstrom

Andy's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Sunglasses

You can never go wrong with black, right? The Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Sunglasses are truly timeless. They have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$172
Revolve
$174
Farfetch
$163
Amazon

Quay Australia Nightfall Sunglasses

These shield sunglasses are the perfect size. There are many colorways to choose from and there are polarized shades too.

 

$75
$19
Quay
$65
$51
Amazon
$65
Nordstrom

Isaiah's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia Base Line Sunglasses

Isaiah made a statement with these pink sunglasses.

$65
Quay Australia
$65
Dillard's
$65
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Nightfall Sunglasses

It doesn't get any cooler than these shield-shaped sunglasses. There are lots of colorways to choose from too.

$75
$19
Quay
$65
$51
Amazon
$65
Nordstrom

Quay Australia All In Sunglasses

Go all in with these oversized aviator sunglasses from Quay, which are available in two colors.

$75
Quay
$60
$51
Amazon
$65
Nordstrom

Courtney's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia Glow Up Sunglasses

These oversized butterfly-style frames are giving Y2K vibes. This tortoise color goes with everything, but if you want to go for a brighter option, these shades also come in a purple and blue ombre gradient.

$65
$19
Quay
$65
Dillard's
$65
Nordstrom

Tyler's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Ray-Ban Wayfarer 52mm Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Wayfarers are nothing short of iconic. These frames are stylish and sleek at the same time.

$185
$94
Saks Off Fifth
$151
Nordstrom
$163
Tuckernuck

Bria's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Aldo Enamarel Cat Eye Sunglasses in Blush

These beige cat-eye sunglasses are unique, yet they're incredibly versatile since they coordinate with most outfits.

$28
$23
ASOS

Nadjha's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia Heartbreaker Sunglasses

How can you not have major heart eyes for these sunglasses? These are available in pink and rainbow.

 

$65
Quay Australia
$65
Nordstrom

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses

Go high key with these elevated aviator sunglasses. They're equal parts luxurious and durable. These medium-sized frames come in three colorways.

 

$85
Quay Australia
$65
$57
Amazon
$75
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Secret Set Sunglasses

These wraparound shield sunglasses are universally flattering and perennially cool.

 

$75
Quay Australia
$75
Dillard's
$75
Nordstrom

Versace Eyewear Rectangular Frame Sunglasses

Bring a unique accent to your look with these white frames from Versace. If you love this style, but you're looking for something at a lower price point, check out this similar pair from Amazon.

 
$282
$203
Cettire
$145
$133
Versace @ Amazon
$32
Cyanq @ Amazon

Ray-Ban RB3548 51MM Hexagonal Sunglasses

These hexagonal shades are an intriguing take on your classic aviator frames. They are available in a ton of colorways and they have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$163
Saks Fifth Avenue
$163
Sunglass Hut
$213
Amazon

Mackenzie's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses

Mackenzie went for a classic look with these round metal sunglasses from Ray-Ban, which are available in several colors.

 

$163
Revolve
$163
Amazon
$163
Zappos

Quay Australia x Paris Total Vibe 54mm Square Sunglasses

These oversized, square-shaped shades are a total vibe. They come in five colorways and there are options for sunglasses, prescription glasses, prescription sunglasses, and blue light glasses.

 

$65-$75
Quay Australia
$65
Nordstrom
$65
$49
ASOS

Quay Australia CEO Glasses

You can get these as blue light glasses, prescription sunglasses, or prescription glasses. There are three colors to choose from.

 

$35-$55
Quay Australia
$55
Nordstrom
$55
Dillard's

Phoebe's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia Secret Set Sunglasses

Phoebe played around in these wraparound sunglasses and a zip-up hoodie.

$75
Quay Australia
$75
Dillard's
$75
Nordstrom

Jeff's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses

Jeff lounged around in these purple tinted aviator sunglasses.

$65
Quay Australia
$65
$54
Amazon
$67
$40
ASOS

Jesse's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia On the Fly Sunglasses

Jesse chilled with these tortoise aviator-style sunglasses.

$55
Quay Australia
$55
Dillard's
$55
Nordstrom

Timmy's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia Nightfall Sunglasses

Timmy kept it cool and casual with these shield-shaped sunglasses, which are available in nine colorways.

$75
Quay Australia
$65
$51
Amazon
$65
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

