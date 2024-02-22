Love Island USA: Get Shady With These Sunglasses From the Show

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Season 4 of Love Island USA is giving us everything we need: new couples, strong friendships, hilarious viral moments, and, of course, some shopping inspiration. If you watch reality TV and think to yourself "I wonder where she bought that," you're in the right place. All summer long, E! has been your go-to place for Love Island shopping content. So far, we have found the decor from the villa, the hair products from the glam room, and Deb Chubb's iconic eye mask.
Currently, we are all about the sunglasses. Whether you want to hide your eyes after a long night, add some glamour to your outfit, or just look cool, the Islanders have given us plenty of style inspo this summer. Here are the shades we've found so far.
Zeta's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia Come Thru Sunglasses
Zeta set trends with these blue cat-eye sunglasses she wore during the group hike.
Quay Australia High Key Links Sunglasses
Elevate the classic aviator sunglasses with this chain link pair in purple. You can also get these in green.
Quay Australia Chain Reaction Sunglasses
Elevate your sophistication in an instant with these oversized sunglasses, which are also available in pink, white, and tortoise brown.
Quay Australia Base Line Sunglasses
Make a statement with these sleek, square sunglasses. You can also get these in black.
Deb's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Chill Pill Sunglasses
Deb wore these round, pink sunglasses for a hike with the girls.
Ray-Ban Gradient Round Metal Sunglasses
These round, metal sunglasses strike the perfect balance between being classic and trendy. There are many colorways to choose from.
Sereniti's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia Almost Ready Sunglasses
Look and feel luxurious in these square frames from Quay Australia, which also come in brown.
Mady's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Bottega Veneta Metal Aviator Sunglasses
Go for the gold with these polygon-shaped aviators from Bottega Veneta. If you want to shop at a lower price point, check out this pair from Amazon.
Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses in Black Pink Fade
Think pink with these ombre sunglasses Mady wore during her catch up chat with Val.
Sydney's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia On the Fly Sunglasses
These sunglasses strike the perfect balance between modern and retro. They are available in six colorways.
Quay Australia Secret Set Sunglasses
Sydney wore these shield sunglasses for a tough conversation with Isaiah.
Andy's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Sunglasses
You can never go wrong with black, right? The Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Sunglasses are truly timeless. They have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Quay Australia Nightfall Sunglasses
These shield sunglasses are the perfect size. There are many colorways to choose from and there are polarized shades too.
Isaiah's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia Base Line Sunglasses
Isaiah made a statement with these pink sunglasses.
Quay Australia Nightfall Sunglasses
It doesn't get any cooler than these shield-shaped sunglasses. There are lots of colorways to choose from too.
Quay Australia All In Sunglasses
Go all in with these oversized aviator sunglasses from Quay, which are available in two colors.
Courtney's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia Glow Up Sunglasses
These oversized butterfly-style frames are giving Y2K vibes. This tortoise color goes with everything, but if you want to go for a brighter option, these shades also come in a purple and blue ombre gradient.
Tyler's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Ray-Ban Wayfarer 52mm Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Wayfarers are nothing short of iconic. These frames are stylish and sleek at the same time.
Bria's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Aldo Enamarel Cat Eye Sunglasses in Blush
These beige cat-eye sunglasses are unique, yet they're incredibly versatile since they coordinate with most outfits.
Nadjha's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses
Go high key with these elevated aviator sunglasses. They're equal parts luxurious and durable. These medium-sized frames come in three colorways.
Quay Australia Secret Set Sunglasses
These wraparound shield sunglasses are universally flattering and perennially cool.
Versace Eyewear Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
Bring a unique accent to your look with these white frames from Versace. If you love this style, but you're looking for something at a lower price point, check out this similar pair from Amazon.
Ray-Ban RB3548 51MM Hexagonal SunglassesRay-Ban RB3548 51MM Hexagonal Sunglasses
These hexagonal shades are an intriguing take on your classic aviator frames. They are available in a ton of colorways and they have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mackenzie's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses
Mackenzie went for a classic look with these round metal sunglasses from Ray-Ban, which are available in several colors.
Quay Australia x Paris Total Vibe 54mm Square Sunglasses
These oversized, square-shaped shades are a total vibe. They come in five colorways and there are options for sunglasses, prescription glasses, prescription sunglasses, and blue light glasses.
Quay Australia CEO Glasses
You can get these as blue light glasses, prescription sunglasses, or prescription glasses. There are three colors to choose from.
Phoebe's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Jeff's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses
Jeff lounged around in these purple tinted aviator sunglasses.
Jesse's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia On the Fly Sunglasses
Jesse chilled with these tortoise aviator-style sunglasses.
Timmy's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia Nightfall Sunglasses
Timmy kept it cool and casual with these shield-shaped sunglasses, which are available in nine colorways.
If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.
