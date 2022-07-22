Dungeons & Dragons: Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page Pick Their Dream Dungeon Masters

Watch : Rege-Jean Page's Real Life Dungeon Master Would Be...

It takes a very specific person to be an excellent Dungeon Master.

The cast of the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, based on the massively popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game, understands that all too well—even if Hugh Grant might be slightly confused about the concept.

Speaking to E! News at 2022 Comic-Con on July 21, Grant, Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page revealed who they'd pick as their dream Dungeon Master.

For the D&D uninitiated, a Dungeon Master serves as the game's referee and storyteller, responsible for the flow and overall enjoyment of the game. For his choice, Page went in a more traditional route.

"LeVar Burton," he said. "He's a wonderfully generous human being with a huge imagination, but as huge a sense of generosity to go with it. That's what the game is about."

When Pine was asked, he took the easy road and said, "Hugh Grant!"