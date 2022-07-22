Comic-Con 2022: Let the Ghosts Season One Blooper Reel Brighten Your Day

Even ghoulish spirits have to let loose sometimes.
The blooper reel for season one of CBS' Ghosts, which was unveiled at 2022 Comic-Con on July 21, proves that even the dead—or at least the actors that portray them—know how to have a good time.
The cast, including Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza, are seen flubbing lines, falling into laughing fits and making jokes to the camera in behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the breakout comedy.
Richie Moriarty, who plays deceased Pinecone Troop leader Pete Martino, can't contain himself as he struggles to get out his line, "What I wouldn't give to bury my face in the butt of a gummy bear right now." We're actually not sure it's possible to say that with a straight face.
Richie faces a different struggle after Devan Chandler Long, who plays Thorfinn, slaps him so hard across the back during a scene that he can't continue. "I can't believe how hard he hit me," Richie says as he attempts to laugh through the pain.
When the usually unflustered Rebecca Wisocky, who plays lady of the manor Hetty Woodstone, descends into a spell of uncontrollable laughter, she says, "It's never happened to me before."
Without flinching, Danielle Pinnock, who plays Prohibition-era jazz singer Alberta Haynes, responds, "Welcome to the dark side," and Brandon Scott Jones, who plays American Revolutionary officer Captain Isaac Higgintoot jokes, "You're experiencing what's known as joy."
And don't worry about the humans on Ghosts—played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar—because they get in on the fun, too.
The blooper reel does not discriminate.
See how the cast manages to hold things together when Ghosts returns for season two Sept. 29 on CBS.