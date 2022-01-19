Ghosts Sneak Peek: Hetty Gets an Unexpected Visitor From Her Past

A new ghost has joined the mix at Woodstone Manor.
In this exclusive sneak peek of the Jan. 20 episode of Ghosts, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) ask Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), the late lady of the estate, to help them unlock her late husband Elias' impressive-looking vault. Hetty's first suggestion, her wedding date, proves unsuccessful. Her next eyebrow-raising guess? The birthdate of her and Elias' maid.
While the combination does indeed work, Sam and Jay, who are joined by spirits Pete (Richie Moriarty), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) and Trevor (Asher Grodman), quickly learn that the vault holds zero riches.
"Damn it," Jay exclaims. "There's nothing in here."
However, as the clip soon reveals, Jay isn't entirely accurate, as the vault previously entombed robber baron Elias' corpse and ghost. Popping out of the vault, Elias, played by Veep alum Matt Walsh, says, "Sweet lord, I'm finally free."
As he's surrounded by a Scout leader with an arrow through his neck, a 1920s jazz singer, a pantless stock broker and a literal Viking, we don't blame Elias for straight-up asking, "Who are you people?"
It's not all confusion for Elias as he soon recognizes his wife, much to her dismay. "How are you not rotting in hell," she hilariously asks her spouse.
"Good to see you too," he snaps back.
Meanwhile, still inside the vault, Sam explains everything that's going down to Jay, who unfortunately can't see ghosts. After learning that a robber baron just popped out of their safe, Jay bluntly inquires, "Hey, where's all your gold, man?"
Fair question, Jay. Fair question.
The surprise reunion is eventually interrupted by the arrival of living guests. "I'll just stay in here with the corpse and all the ghosts," Jay notes. "I was kidding. Sam, please slow down."
Watch the hilarious scene for yourself in the exclusive clip above.
Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.