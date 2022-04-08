Pitch Perfect Alum Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases Cameo in Sequel Series

Does Utkarsh Ambudkar still have the magic in him? Maybe, just maybe.
During an exclusive chat with E! News at PaleyFest's red carpet for the Ghosts panel, the Pitch Perfect alum teased that he wasn't ruling out an appearance in Peacock's sequel TV series to the musical film trilogy.
"Yeah, maybe," Ambudkar said with a smile. "I'll give you a strong, capital M maybe."
Ambudkar was one of the breakout stars from 2012's Pitch Perfect film, in which he played Donald, a triple threat member of Barden College's Treblemakers acapella group. While Ambudkar was MIA from the second and third Pitch Perfect movies, it feels right that his character would potentially appear in the upcoming TV version.
The series will follow Adam DeVine's Bumper Allen character—who appeared in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2—as he "moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin," according to Peacock. So, how does this set the stage for Ambudkar's possible cameo?
Well, Bumper and Donald were BFFs in the first film. So, it wouldn't be wild to assume that Donald would pop up throughout Bumper's post-college European journey.
Plus, we already know that another Pitch Perfect alum is participating in this project. In January, it was announced that Flula Borg is reprising his Pitch Perfect 2 role of Piëter Krämer. Per the character description, Piëter "signs Bumper as his only client and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams."
Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil and Lera Abova were also announced as cast members in March.
We're guessing that the Pitch Perfect TV show isn't Ambudkar's main priority, however, as he's currently starring on CBS' Ghosts, which was renewed for a second season in January. He also had a supporting role on Hulu's The Dropout and is set to appear in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, which returns this summer.
Though Ghosts and The Dropout—which stars Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes—are both ensemble shows, Ambudkar said the sets had "very, very different" energies, quipping, "One is an hour-long drama about a sociopath and the other is a 22-minute sitcom."
"They're night and day," he continued. "But the ensembles are both full of heavy hitters and incredibly gifted and generous colleagues."
New episodes of Ghosts air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS and season one of The Dropout is now available to stream on Hulu.
