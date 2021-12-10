Yes, Ghosts' Utkarsh Ambudkar Was "Very Excited" for His Character to Get Possessed

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

It only took 10 episodes, but we finally got a possession on Ghosts.

During the Dec. 9 episode of the CBS comedy, a home improvement project led to Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) merging with Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky). Of course, the timing of this possession couldn't have been worse, as Jay and Samantha (Rose McIver) were meeting with a renowned wedding planner to pitch their rundown estate as a dream venue.

Hilarity ensued, mainly thanks to Ambudkar's take on Hetty inside Jay's body. And, in an exclusive chat with E! News, Ambudkar made it clear that he was thrilled to take on both characters for the episode.

"It's nice to sort of stretch the boundaries of the character," he shared, "and see what other kind of high jinks Jay can get into. I think Sam and Jay often are there to facilitate these really amazing characters as they tell their stories, which is really fun and fulfilling, but to be able to get a chance to actually play a ghost was super fun. I was very excited."