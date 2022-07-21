Melanie Lynskey Fangirling Over Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Will Make Your Day

Hollywood's biggest stars are just as obsessed with Bravo as the rest of us.
Hitting the red carpet at Kathy Hilton and MenoLabs' exclusive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills screening on July 20, actors and couple Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter gushed about their love for the reality series exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop.
"I have been a fan from the very beginning," Melanie shared. "I started watching it from the first season." Eventually, the Yellowjackets star got her husband—whom she married in 2020—in on the Bravo action, and he has been hooked ever since.
"I'm definitely not like one of those like, 'My wife watches it…'" Ritter joked. "I'm like, 'It's the night! We gotta see it.' I'm really into it."
And for as much as Ritter loves tuning in for the drama, he told Daily Pop, "I like seeing a group of friends that's like an amorphous sort of blob of hurt feelings and coming back together and forgiveness, and all that stuff."
The show's July 20 episode largely centered around Crystal Kung Minkoff and her ongoing struggles with an eating disorder, something Melanie said was really "brave" for the Bravo star to open up about onscreen.
"It's a difficult thing to be in a public forum and invite people's opinions and people's advice," the 45-year-old said. "I think it's amazing, and I have been following along with it. I really feel for her. It's tough. The first step is talking to someone about it and saying that it's a problem, so it's pretty amazing."
The 2022 Emmy-nominated actress has also opened up about her own body image struggles. She revealed in a January 15 Rolling Stone interview that a member of the Yellowjackets production crew made comments about her body on set.
"The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered. Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people," she wrote in a January 28 tweet clapping back at body shamers. "Bitch you don't see me on my Peleton! You don't see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy."
Check out the full interview above.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).