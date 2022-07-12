Why Melanie Lynskey Cannot Be Trusted With Yellowjackets Season 2 Secrets

Now that Melanie Lynskey is an Emmy nominee for Yellowjackets, you'd think she might be privy to details about the show's highly-anticipated second season—but think again.
"I know nothing. I think they've learned to make sure I don't know anything because I like to respond to people when people ask me questions!" Lynskey joked exclusively to E! News after earning her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination July 12. "I think they're like, 'Don't give her any information that she could accidentally give out.'"
However, that hasn't stopped Melanie from being incredibly inquisitive about what lies ahead.
"I heard they've written like seven episodes," she said. "I would love to read just one. I won't say anything to anybody! I'm desperate to know what's going to happen."
In addition to Melanie's nomination, freshman breakout hit Yellowjackets was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Melanie's co-star Christina Ricci was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Still, Melanie wishes there was room for more—especially Sophie Nélisse, who plays the younger version of Melanie's character.
"I wish that everybody could be nominated," Melanie said. "I wish Juliette [Lewis] was nominated, and Tawny [Cypress]. The entire younger cast, but especially Sophie. She does so much. I really think she has the hardest job of anyone on the show.
The recognition of Yellowjackets is especially meaningful, because Lynskey isn't even sure a show like hers would have been able to exist until recently.
"I think the television landscape is so much more diverse in every way," she said. "I don't know if 10 years ago people would have been willing to put a show on TV that has so many women in prominent roles. Women playing roles that are not super likable. We're difficult and complicated in a lot of different ways. They're straight-up psychopaths!"
Jokes aside, Melanie argues that the success of shows like Yellowjackets is a testament to ho things are changing for the better.
"This is why diversity is so important," she argued. "It's important for people to watch a lot of different shows from different parts of the world. It's amazing to see the shows that are nominated this year."
The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)