Check Out All Your Favorite Stars Taking Over Comic-Con 2022

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Regé-Jean Page and Chris Pine were just some of the A-listers in attendance at Comic-Con 2022. See the rest below!

By Corinne Heller Jul 21, 2022 10:52 PM
Comic-Con is in person once more! And so, the stars have turned out for the biggest convention of the year.

The annual event is now underway in San Diego, Calif. and we aren't sure what's brighter: The Southern California sun or the superstars in attendance? We're gonna have to go with Hollywood's best and brightest, as Regé-Jean Page, Chris PineHugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez and Sarah Michelle Gellar turned up for SDCC on July 21.

Page, Pine, Grant and Rodriguez appeared together at the panel for their new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

As for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star? Gellar attended the panel for Teen Wolf: The Movie, where it was announced that she would star in a Teen Wolf offshoot, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack. She joins the highly anticipated series as an arson investigator.

Other stars spotted at Comic-Con: Tyler Hoechlin and Tyler Posey at the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel, during which the film's first teaser was screened.

There's plenty more for pop culture fans to celebrate as the 2022 convention runs throughout the whole weekend. Thus, we've compiled all the must-see moments from SDCC 2022 in one place.

Keep reading to see how all your favorite TV and movies stars are taking over SDCC:

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Buffy herself appears at the panel for Paramount+'s Wolf Pack.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Tyler Hoechlin & Tyler Posey

The two speak onstage at the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings bestows his smoldering gaze upon the audience at the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves panel.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Michelle Rodriguez

The Fast & Furious actress appears onstage at the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves panel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
John Francis Daley & Chris Pine

The two appear onstage at the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves panel.

Dave Starbuck/Shutterstock
William Shatner & Paul Wesley

The Star Trek actor and Vampire Diaries star appear together.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Audible
Dominic Monaghan

The LOST alum appears at the Audible Beach. He is promoting the Moriarty: The Devil's Game.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Hugh Grant

The actor waves to the crowd at the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves panel.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Sophia Lillis

The star appears at the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves panel.

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock
Thomas Middleditch

The Silicon Valley alum poses for a pic.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb
Sean Giambrone

The star visits the #IMDboat.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb
Rose McIver

The star visits the #IMDboat.

