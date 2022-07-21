The Teen Wolf Pack Is Back in Action in First Teaser

The first teaser for Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie promises plenty of fangs, gore and the surprising return of thought-to-be dead character. Watch it here.

Prepare to howl, because a Teen Wolf fan favorite is back from the dead.

In the first teaser for Teen Wolf: The Movie, revealed July 21 at Comic-Con 2022, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) races through a hospital and tells Chris Argent (JR Bourne), "Allison, she's alive. She's back."

Scott is referring to Chris' daughter Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), who was believed to be dead after being stabbed during season three of the original Teen Wolf series in 2014. 

The teaser then shows a badass-looking Allison, with her trademark archery gear slung behind her back, walking away from a car engulfed in flames in the pouring rain.

We knew that Allison would be returning for the Paramount+ movie, but it was largely assumed it would be in flashback form. As for how Teen Wolf will explain the fact that Allison has been alive this entire time? We'll have to wait for the highly-anticipated movie to hit the streamer later this year. 

The rest of the teaser promises a bevy of high-stakes drama for many of our Teen Wolf favorites, including Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden and Shelley Hennig

While the upcoming movie sees much of the cast from the MTV series returning for more, there will be a few faces missing during the reunion, namely Arden Cho and Dylan O'Brien, who are currently not set to appear.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night," the plot description revealed. "But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

If the teaser's depiction of one person crawling on the ground in the rain is any indication, they're in for quite a battle.

Prepare for the return of the pack when Teen Wolf: The Movie hits Paramount+ later this year.

