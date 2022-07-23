Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Are Reuniting For New Walking Dead Spin-Off

"Rick and Michonne are two of my favorite people and Danai and Andy are two of my favorite people," The Walking Dead's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple said in statement. "Working with all of them continues to be a dream come true. The three of us, along with a terrific team of TWD all stars and incredible new voices, are crafting an insane love epic worth the long, long wait."

When Lincoln left the show, he said he simply wanted to spend more time with his family.

"I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older," he told Entertainment Weekly after his departure. "It was that simple. It was time for me to come home."

But now he's back—and ready to tell the rest of the story.

"This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade," Lincoln said in a statement. "The friendships I've made along the way are deep and lasting, so it's fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family."

Gurira echoed the sentiment of her co-star, saying in a statement, "Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious. I can't wait to pick up the katana again."