You Need to See Rebel Wilson’s Sweet Message to Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson's latest video with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma is music to our ears.
On July 14, the Pitch Perfect star shared a video of Ramona pushing her as she sits on a golden swing. In the clip, the couple is seen having an adorable moment with the two smiling as they look at each other. "Thanks babe for giving me a push!" Rebel wrote in her caption. "IDK what we're doing here…but I love every second of it! #R&R."
In the comments, Ramona wrote, "Never a dull moment with you," alongside a red heart emoji.
Two weeks after they confirmed their relationship back in early June, Rebel and the fashion designer jetted off on a romantic European vacation. Since then, they've been documenting their ongoing travel adventures on Instagram, having hopped around from places like Italy, Turkey, France, London and more.
In her Instagram post debuting her new love on June 9, Rebel wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince. But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove."
And before that, Rebel had indicated to fans that she was "happily in a relationship" during her appearance on Betches' U Up? podcast back in May. At the time, Rebel didn't name any names, but she did share the story of how the two met.
"This was a friend setup," she said, "and he'd known both of us for, like, at least five years each and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"