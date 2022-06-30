Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Enjoy Romantic Getaway to Turkey

Rebel Wilson and partner Ramona Agruma have been traveling around Europe this month. Their latest stop: Turkey. See photos of the couple on their romantic vacay.

Rebel Wilson's European vacation with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma could not look more pitch perfect.

On June 29, the actress shared Instagram pics from the couple's latest getaway, a trip to the Cappadocia region of Turkey. There, they stayed at one of its cave hotels (which is carved into the mountainside), got up at the crack of dawn to watch the area's famous daily hot air balloon launches and went hiking. Rebel also shared a photo of herself enjoying a soothing bath in their room.

"Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia," the star wrote. "Such a cool experience!

Rebel and Ramona began their European vacation earlier this month. In addition to Turkey, they've visited Italy, France and Iceland.

The Pitch Perfect actress confirmed her romance with the fashion designer on June 9 with an Instagram post that read, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince. But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove."

photos
Rebel Wilson's Best Looks

To see photos of Rebel and Ramona's European vacation, including their trip recent to Turkey, keep reading.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Turkey Selfie

The two pose for a pic in Turkey during their European vacation.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Hiking Trip

Rebel and Ramona look at the view.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Strike a Pose

Rebel poses for a pic in Turkey.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
What a View

Rebel wakes up at 5 a.m. to watch Cappadocia's famous daily morning hot air balloons take flight.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Bath Time?

Anyone?

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Bath Time.

Don't mind if I do!

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Cave Room

While in Turkey, the two stayed at the Museum Hotel Cappadocia, a luxury boutique cave hotel.

Instagram
Bellissima

The smiling couple looked stylish on the streets of Italy.

Instagram
Not Hiding Their Love

Rebel and Ramona's European getaway began two weeks after they took their relationship public.

Instagram
Ciao!

Rebel posted a group shot with Ramona and friends along with the caption, "Team Italy."

Instagram
Rockin' the Dock

Rebel and Ramona were joined by friends as they waited to board their boat ride.

Instagram
Boatin'

Rebel snapped a video of the group while on a sunset boat ride.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

The couple posed with a friend on a mega-yacht in Cannes.

Instagram
Get This Party Started

Rebel reposted a video from friend Sterling Jones showing her having fun and dancing at a party in Cannes, France. 

Instagram
Cannes Couple

Ramona joined Rebel for the seaside party in Cannes.

Instagram
Bikini Babe

Rebel sizzled in a retro-inspired swimsuit as she soaked up the sun on the French Riviera.

