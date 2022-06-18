Watch Now

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are All Smiles on European Vacation

Nearly two weeks after debuting their romance, Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma jetted off to Europe together where they showed off their love in France and Italy.

That's amore!

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to highlight some sweet moments from her recent European vacation with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

On June 18, the actress posted a photo of the couple smiling ear-to-ear and holding hands in Italy with the caption "ciao bellas" and Italian flag emojis. In the pic, the actress wore a pretty yellow patterned puff-sleeve sundress styled with pointed-toe pumps, while Ramona donned a black and white Prada set and carried an oversized Christian Dior bag. 

On her Instagram Story, Rebel shared several other clips from the trip, including a video of the couple partying in Cannes earlier this week with friend Sterling Jones.

The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, debuted her relationship with the fashion designer on Instagram June 9.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Rebel wrote along with a rainbow and two heart emojis. "#LoveIsLove."

While the couple have kept much of their romance private, Rebel had indicated she was "happily in a relationship" during her appearance on Betches' U Up? podcast last month. And while the Senior Year star didn't name any names, she did share the story of how the two met.

"This was a friend setup," she said, "and he'd known both of us for, like, at least five years each and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"  

Keep scrolling to see more pics of Rebel and Ramona on their European vacation. 

Instagram
Not Hiding Their Love

Rebel and Ramona's European getaway comes two weeks after they took their relationship public.

Instagram
Bellissima

The smiling couple looked stylish on the streets of Italy.

Instagram
Ciao!

Rebel posted a group shot with Ramona and friends along with the caption, "Team Italy."

Instagram
Rockin' the Dock

Rebel and Ramona were joined by friends as they waited to board their boat ride.

Instagram
Boatin'

Rebel snapped a video of the group while on a sunset boat ride.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

The couple posed with a friend on a mega-yacht in Cannes.

Instagram
Get This Party Started

Rebel reposted a video from friend Sterling Jones showing her having fun and dancing at a party in Cannes, France. 

Instagram
Cannes Couple

Ramona joined Rebel for the seaside party in Cannes.

Instagram
Bikini Babe

Rebel sizzled in a retro-inspired swimsuit as she soaked up the sun on the French Riviera.

