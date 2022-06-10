Rebel Wilson Dating Ramona Agruma: 6 Things to Know About the Designer

Watch : Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting New Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson has found the one who makes her heart sing.

The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, debuted her relationship with Ramona Agruma on Instagram June 9.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote along with a rainbow and two heart emojis. "#LoveIsLove."

Afterwards, Rebel received an outpouring of love from her fans and former co-stars. "Love you both like crazy," Anna Kendrick wrote in the comments. Added Elizabeth Banks, "Congrats to both of you."

While Rebel and Ramona have kept much of their romance private, the actress had indicated she was "happily in a relationship" during her appearance on Betches' U Up? podcast last month. And while the Senior Year star didn't name any names, she did share the story of how the two met.

"This was a friend setup," she said, "and he'd known both of us for, like, at least five years each and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"

Want to learn more about Rebel's aca-awesome love Ramona? Keep reading.