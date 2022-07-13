Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Holiday Gifts: Xbox, Beats, JW PEI, Nespresso & More

From beauty sets and trendy accessories to unique drinkware and kitchen must-haves, we've rounded up some Amazon Prime Day deals that make great holiday gifts.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales of the year, offering savings just as good as Black Friday. Although we're still in the middle of July, it's never too early to start thinking about the holiday season. With all the amazing deals happening across all categories on Amazon, you're sure to find gifts your friends and family will love.

For instance, if you've got someone in your life who's obsessed with all things makeup and skincare, you can score some great deals on premium beauty brands, must-have essentials, and beauty tools and devices. You can also save on clothing, shoes, accessories and more from shopper-fave brands like Levi's, Cupshe, and Adidas. Of course, you can't forget all the home and tech deals that are happening right now. 

Don't forget, Amazon Prime Day ends today so be sure to shop while you still can! You don't want to miss out on a really good discount. With that, here are our picks for Prime Day deals that would make great holiday gifts this year.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Must-Shop Deals on Olaplex, JBL, Ninja, Color Wow, and More

Dragon Glassware Whiskey Glasses The Diamond Collection - Set of 4

This set of gorgeous cocktail glasses from Dragon Glassware's Diamond Collection is a total crowd-pleaser. They feature a cool and unique gravity-defying design, and it's made from crystal clear, high-quality glass that's dishwasher, refrigerator and freezer safe. A set of four is typically $55, but during Amazon Prime Day, it's on sale for $40.

$55
$40
Amazon

OTOTO Spaghetti Monster Collander

This Spaghetti Monster Colander from OTOTO makes the perfect white elephant gift. It's silly yet practical, and has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews. During Amazon Prime Day, you can get it on sale for $13. Just be sure to click the coupon to get an extra 30% off.

$25
$13
Amazon

Nespresso BNV420IBL VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville

Who wouldn't appreciate receiving a Nespresso machine? It's super easy to use, makes delicious coffee, and saves you a ton of money in the long run. It also comes with an assorted pack of 20 pods, so they can use the machine right away. During Amazon Prime Day, it's on sale for $119.

$184
$119
Amazon

Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill with Locking Lid

Amazon shoppers love how easy to use and clean this panini press is. It's originally $45, but you can get it on sale during Prime Day for $31.

$45
$31
Amazon

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The Beats Studio Buds come in five colors and features up to eight hours of listening time, active noise cancelling and supports spatial audio for immersive sound. It's originally $150, but it's on sale during Prime Day for $100. 

$150
$100
Amazon

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle - 32 Oz.

This top-rated stainless steel water bottle comes in 12 colors and offers up to and features double-wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It has over 14,000 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers are obsessed. One wrote they donated all their other water bottles because this one's the best, while other shoppers say there's nothing else that comes close. The Owala bottle typically goes for $30, but it's on sale today for $17.

$30
$17
Amazon

Xbox Series S + SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset

Here's a gift idea that's sure to please. For a very limited time only, you can get the Xbox Series S and a wired gaming headset for $285. It's a Prime Day Bundle lightning deal that's sure to sell fast. 

$350
$285
Amazon

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer

The Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker will have your breakfast sandwiches ready in just five minutes. During Amazon Prime Day, you can get this on sale for $33.

$47
$33
Amazon

Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Dots 10' x 10'

Big Blanket Co. makes extra, extra large blankets that are 10' x 10'. They are super soft, cozy, and can pretty much fit the whole family. Perfect for snuggling! During Amazon Prime Day, you can get it on sale for 30% off.

$169
$119
Amazon

NuFACE MINI Starter Kit

The NuFace Mini is a facial toning device made to help improve facial contour, tone and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's a great gift for the beauty enthusiast in your life, and it's on sale for a really good discount during Amazon Prime Day.

$209
$144
Amazon

Electric Jar Opener, Restaurant Automatic Jar Opener

This electric jar opener was made for seniors with arthritis, hand pain or low grip strength. Numerous Amazon shoppers have given this handy tool as gifts and were well received. During Prime Day, you can get it on sale for $19.

$23
$19
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag

The super chic Joy shoulder bag by JW PEI comes in 14 colors including classics like white, brown and black, as well as bold and bright colors like lime green, peacock blue and chili. During Prime Day, you can snag this for $72.

$90
$72
Amazon

Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set - 6 Pieces

Beauty sets make excellent holiday gifts. During Prime Day, you can get this matte liquid lipstick set, with over 13,000 five-star reviews, for $10. According to reviews, the quality is impressive. One wrote, "I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and had to try it! The reviews are right. For some reason, this lipstick is better than $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out. No smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!"

$12
$10
Amazon

