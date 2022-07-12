2022 Emmys Are Finally Here

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Levi's, Cupshe & More Fashion Deals Under $50 You'll Want to Add to Cart ASAP

Amazon Prime Day has jaw-dropping deals on clothing, shoes and more. We've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals you should be adding to cart ASAP.

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Happy Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has anything and everything you could need from clothes, shoes, makeup and skincare, to bedsheets, cleaning products and tech. It's why so many shoppers wait in anticipation for Amazon Prime Day to hit every year. 

There are thousands of amazing deals to shop right now, which can get pretty overwhelming. If you want to get a good deal on new clothes, shoes, accessories and even undies, we've rounded up some of the best fashion deals we could find. 

Some standout savings we found are these chic Circus by Sam Edelman sandals for less than $40. It's a lightning deal that only lasts today, so be sure to snag that at a low price while you still can! There are also some really great deals on men's and women's Levi's jeans, shorts and more up to 60% off. 

There are a lot (and we mean A LOT!) of cute styles on sale right now. You can check those out here. We've rounded up some of the best fashion deals under $50 that we could find. Check those out below.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Prime Day Beauty Deals From Laneige, Color Wow, Haus Laboratories & More

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

Can't go wrong with a classic pair of denim shorts, especially when they're Levi's. Plus, you can snag a pair for $25 today!

$60
$25
Amazon

BTFBM Casual Ruched Summer Dress

This stylish ruched mini dress has over 19,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers are obsessed. Many love that's not only cute, it's also comfortable to wear and flattering. There's a wide variety of colors to choose from, and they're on sale for around $20. It's a must-get for sure! 

$33
$20
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank - Pack of 2

These versatile Amazon Essentials tank tops have over 25,000 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers are really impressed with the quality for the price. As one wrote, "These are so soft. Fit nicely with a bit of stretch. The neckline is comfortable and where I want it. Love the length. I have these in four colors." There are multiple color sets to choose from, and some colors are on sale today for just $10.

$16
$10
Amazon

Floerns Women's Notch Collar Print Sleepwear Two Piece Pajama Set

Who can resist a chic pajama set? You can get this shopper-loved 2-piece set in a variety of really cute patterns. These have over 3,000 five-star reviews and shoppers say they're cute, comfy and just as gorgeous in person. 

$26
$18
Amazon

New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker

"The people love these shoes," wrote one Amazon reviewer. Judging from the other rave reviews, that statement isn't wrong. Shoppers love how comfortable these New Balance sneakers are and the shoes themselves have a cool retro-inspired look. Right now, you can get it on sale for $43.

$75
$43
Amazon

SheIn Women's Puff Sleeve Casual Solid Top Pullover Keyhole Back Blouse

This chic puff sleeve top from SheIn has over 6,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers love the versatility and fit. Sizes range from x-small to 3X, and it's on sale today for $18. 

$26
$18
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear - 6 Pack

These cotton bikini briefs from Amazon Essentials have over 86,500 five-star reviews. According to shoppers, they're super comfortable, don't ride up and are excellent alternatives to pricier, well-known brands. Numerous reviewers say they're well worth the price, and today, you can get a pack of six for less than $10. There are multiple colors to choose from.

$16
$9
Amazon

Champion Men's Everyday Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack

During Amazon Prime Day, you can also score some pretty incredible deals on underwear for men. This pack of three everyday cotton stretch boxer briefs from Champion are on sale now for just $12!

$32
$12
Amazon

SheIn Women's Floral Strappy Backless Maxi Dress

We've found your perfect vacation dress right here! Shoppers are in love with this floral backless maxi dress from SheIn, and many say it's a must-buy especially if you're on the taller side and you struggle to find dresses that are actually long enough. There are several patterns to choose from, and they're on sale for around $20. 

$35
$23
Amazon

The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag

This stylish tote from The Drop is just the accessory you need to elevate your outfit. It comes in multiple colors including black, ivory and red, and it's on sale today for $30.

$40
$30
Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra

A good bra can make all the difference, and the Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra is perfect for the summer season. It's lightweight and moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry. These have over 18,000 perfect five-star reviews, and shoppers love the comfort, support and fit. 

$44
$17
Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clogs

Crocs may be one of the most divisive shoes ever, but the Bayaband clogs just might be the pair that convert you. As one shopper wrote, "These are a dream!!!! I used to be a Crocs hater because I thought they were hideous, but these were actually kind of cute, and for a great price! They're so comfortable and now I understand the hype." They're not the only ones who love these, as they have over 11,500 five-star reviews. There are also several colors to choose from, and they're on sale for $28.

 

$50
$28
Amazon

Cupshe High Waisted Green and Floral Ruffled Plus Size Bikini

Cupshe has the cutest swimwear at really affordable prices. Right now, this 2-piece set is on sale for $26.

$37
$26
Amazon

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket (Standard and Plus)

A classic denim jacket is a must-have for every wardrobe. They're just so versatile and be worn all year long. Right now, you can score the Levi's Original Trucker Jacket for $46 during Prime Day.

$90
$46
Amazon

The Drop Women's Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress

This ribbed sweater tank dress from The Drop is sexy, sleek and comes in several colors. Sizes range from XX-small to 5X. Today, you can add this cute tank dress to your closet for $40.

$50
$40
Amazon

Core 10 Women's Second Skin 24

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to stock up on leggings. Right now, you can get these high-waist crop leggings, originally $39, for just $15. Some sizes and colors are as low as $11!

$39
$15
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Amazon Prime Day is a really great time to snag new jeans for summer, fall and beyond. Right now, you can score the Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, a style that many shoppers say are really flattering, for a discounted price. 

$80
$45
Amazon

SweatyRocks Women's Flowy Kimono Cardigan

This gorgeous kimono-style top has over 3,000 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, it's absolutely perfect. "I had such a hard time choosing a color because I loved the style so much. I used it mostly for a photoshoot but I'm definitely going to wear it again. It is so versatile and can be worn as a bathing suit cover up or with shorts. It's really flowy and breathable so I can still wear it in 100 degree weather, which is amazing! The color is exactly as pictured on the model. Highly recommend!"

There are several patterns to choose from, and they're on sale for around $20.

$31
$21
Amazon

Goodthreads Women's Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress

This lovely smock-back dress comes in several cute colors and patterns. They're flowy, lightweight and perfect for the season. Plus, it's on sale for $20 during Prime Day.

$44
$20
Amazon

Core 10 Women's Soft Pima Cotton Knot Front Cropped Yoga Tank

Super soft, super cute and comfy are just a few words Amazon reviewers used to describe this chic knot front yoga tank. There are several colors to choose from, you may want to snag more than one!

$22
$14
Amazon

Timberland RFID Leather Phone Crossbody Wallet Bag

This cute and functional wallet crossbody bag by Timberland is a must-have for your summer adventures and beyond. There are several colors to choose from, and it features advanced RFID-blocking technology to protect your cards and ID.

$65
$34
Amazon

Floerns Women's Summer Printed 2 Piece Outfit Crop Tube Tops and Split Long Skirt Set

This super cute 2-piece top and skirt set comes in over 10 colorful patterns. It's flowy and perfect for summer. Right now, you can get it on sale for around $25. 

$35
$24
Amazon

Looking for more Amazon Prime Day deals to shop? Get the cult-fave Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for just $15 today.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

