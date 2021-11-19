Best Black Friday Deals 2021 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hooray, the holidays are almost here. We're looking forward to time with family and friends, of course, but it's also a great time to shop! There are so many great Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and even Cyber Week sales happening.
Tons of brands are offering big markdowns. Not only is it a great time to shop for fashion and beauty, there's also some incredible home deals on appliances, mattresses, décor and everything in between. There are almost too many to keep track of, but you have no need to worried because we have you covered.
We've rounded up the best deals and organized them into four sections: fashion, beauty, and fitness/wellness. Shop below, enjoy all the good sales, and bookmark this link because we will keep adding more great deals to this list.
Beauty Sales
BeautyCounter: Take 15% off sitewide at BeautyCounter through 11/28.
Charlotte Tilbury: Save 40% on select product bundles from Charlotte Tilbury (11/25).
Foreo: Save up to 50% on Foreo cleansing devices.
Freck Beauty: Take 30% off sitewide at Freck Beauty (11/19-11/30).
Kohl's: Get 20% off when you use the promo code GOSHOP20 at checkout from Kohl's (11/27-12/1).
Lancer Skincare: Save 20% on all full size Lancer Skincare products (11/19-11/28); Save 30% with the promo code CYBER30 (11/29); Save 25% with the promo code HOLIDAY25 (11/30-12/5).
Merit: Take 20% off sitewide at Merit, no promo code necessary (11/26-11/29).
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on Nordstrom Black Friday Deals.
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% at Tan-Luxe (11/24-11/30).
Tatcha: Use the promo code CYBER21 to take 20% off your Tatcha order (11/22-12/1).
Tower 28: Take 20% off sitewide at Tower 28, plus get a free 4oz SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with purchases over $50 (11/26-11/29).
Youth to the People: Save 20% on all your favorite Youth to the People products, no promo code needed (11/22-11/29).
Fashion Sales
Anthropologie: Take 30% off regular-priced items and an extra 30% off sale items at Anthropologie (11/24-11/28).
Away Luggage: Save up to 40% from 11/22-11/29 at Away Luggage.
BaubleBar: Save 30% sitewide at BaubleBar (11/22-11/30).
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% at Coach Outlet through 12/1.
Everlane: Save up to 30% on Everlane's top winter styles (11/24-11/29).
JW PEI: Save 12% sitewide at JW PEI with the promo code JWBLK12 (11/12-11/27); Save 20% on bestsellers with the code JWCB20 (11/28-12/2).
J.Crew: Save 40% on your J.Crew purchase (11/23-11/29).
Madewell: Use the promo code OHJOY to save 30% sitewide at Madewell until 11/28.
Old Navy: Take 50% off your Old Navy order with styles starting at $2.50 (11/26-11/29).
Saylor: Use the promo code BF21 to take an extra 20% Saylor's sale styles (11/23-11/29).
ThirdLove: Save 60% on select ThirdLove items (11/19-11/28) and 75% off (11/29).
Windsor: Save 20% at Windsor (11/25-11/26); Take 15% off $60, 20% off $90, 25% off $120 (11/27-11/28); Save 30% (11/29).
Home Sales
Brooklyn Bedding: Save 25% sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding through 11/29; Save 30% sitewide through 11/29.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on Bed Bath & Beyond's kitchen, bedding, and holiday deals.
Casper: Get 20% off Casper mattresses and 10% off everything else (11/20-11/24); Save up to 30% on bundles, 20% on mattresses, and 10% on everything else (11/25-11/30).
Dyson: Get $50 off the Dyson V8 Absolute until 11/27 and $50 off the Dyson V10 Absolute until 12/4.
Home Depot: Take up to 25% off appliances, up to 30% off select wine & beverage coolers and 30% off select small appliances through 12/1.
Gravity Blankets: Save 40% on mattresses and 30% on blankets, robes, and masks from Gravity Blankets (11/22-11/30).
Saks Fifth Avenue: Save up to 75% on your Saks Fifth Avenue order (11/25-11/30).
Society6: Take up to 50% off sitewide at Society6 (11/21-11/30).
Walmart: Get major discounts on furniture, electronics, and more at Walmart.
Wayfair: Take up to 80% off Wayfair and get free shipping (11/25-11/29).
Fitness & Wellness Sales
Carbon38: Use the code ENJOY30 to take 30% at Carbon38 (11/22-11/29).
Ella Paradis: Use the promo code black to save 75% (11/21-11/26) and 85% (11/27-11/30) at Ella Paradis. Use the code CYBER to get 75% off (12/1-12/6).
Under Armour: Take 25% off Under Armour winter gear until 11/25.
Virtruvi: Save 30% sitewide diffusers and essential oils from Vitruvi (11/21-11/29).
