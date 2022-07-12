Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Prime Day Tech & Home Deals From Vitamix, Instant Pot, Beats & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Anything you could ever need for your home is on Amazon. It's why Amazon Prime Day is one of the best sales to shop if you're looking to score a good deal on anything home-related from pillows to dining sets, cookware to TVs.

There are thousands of items on sale over the two-day event, which is clearly a lot to go through. Since we're all about helping you find the best deals, we did the work for you! We went through the Amazon Prime Day deals section for home, kitchen, lawn and garden, electronics and more to find deals we thought you'd love.

From scoring discounts over 60% off best-selling Amazon devices to saving over $100 on a Vitamix, we've rounded up some of our favorite Amazon Prime Day home and tech deals. Check those out below.