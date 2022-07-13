Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Holiday Gifts: Xbox, Beats, JW PEI, Nespresso & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales of the year, offering savings just as good as Black Friday. Although we're still in the middle of July, it's never too early to start thinking about the holiday season. With all the amazing deals happening across all categories on Amazon, you're sure to find gifts your friends and family will love.

For instance, if you've got someone in your life who's obsessed with all things makeup and skincare, you can score some great deals on premium beauty brands, must-have essentials, and beauty tools and devices. You can also save on clothing, shoes, accessories and more from shopper-fave brands like Levi's, Cupshe, and Adidas. Of course, you can't forget all the home and tech deals that are happening right now.

Don't forget, Amazon Prime Day ends today so be sure to shop while you still can! You don't want to miss out on a really good discount. With that, here are our picks for Prime Day deals that would make great holiday gifts this year.