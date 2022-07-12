Jonathan Bailey's Next On-Screen Lover Will Be the Object of All Your Desires

Jonathan Bailey is jumping from the Regency era to an American love story.
The Bridgerton star and Matt Bomer will play lovers in Showtime's upcoming limited series Fellow Travelers, the network announced on July 11.
The series, based on the novel by Thomas Mellon, is "an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington," according to the network. "Handsome and charismatic Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) avoids emotional entanglements—until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith."
The eight-episode series also co-stars Allison Williams as Lucy Smith, the daughter of a senator who has known Fuller since they were teenagers.
Fuller and Laughlin "begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on 'subversives and sexual deviants,' initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history," according to Showtime. "Over the course of four decades, Hawk and Tim cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves."
Bomer's television credits include White Collar, American Horror Story and The Sinner. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his performance as New York Times writer Felix Turner, who died of AIDS, in the 2013 HBO adaptation of The Normal Heart.
Bailey's casting in Fellow Travelers marks his first television role since his breakout performance as Lord Anthony Bridgerton on the Netflix smash hit, which saw him marry Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
Bridgerton fans need not fret, as Bailey will still return for season three of the period drama, albeit in a smaller role than season two.
While the third season will shift the focus from Anthony and Kate to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), you can still expect to see Anthony around—especially with potential nuptials on the horizon.
"I'm not going to miss a wedding," Bailey told USA Today in March. "Let's put it that way. As much as I'm needed, I'll be there."
We'll take as much Jonathan Bailey content as we can get.