Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With A$AP Rocky
Nicola Coughlan Teases a "New Man" Joining the Bridgerton Cast

Should Colin Bridgerton be worried? In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan teased that fans can expect a new addition to the cast in season three.

By Alyssa Ray, Spencer Lubitz May 19, 2022 5:57 PM
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Do you burn for new Bridgerton details? Well then, we have good news for you, dear readers.

While speaking with E! News at Elle's Hollywood Rising Event on May 18, Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton's season three leading lady, dropped a tidbit that would make Lady Whistledown proud.

"I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it," she told E! News. "Into London society."

Who could this man be? Well, since the Bridgerton show isn't afraid to stray from the book series it's based on, we don't want to rush into making any assumptions.

What we do know is that season three is inspired by Julia Quinn's fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which has Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as the main couple. Seasons one and two told the love stories of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), respectively.

And, according to Coughlan, production is already underway for the next installment. "We've already started because it takes such a long time. They make every single costume from scratch, including for all the supporting artists," she explained. "I saw a picture of [Newton] from a fitting today and they've taken him from boyband to leading man in a major way."

That's not the only change to expect, as Coughlan let it slip that season three is "gonna be a lot different." Specifically, Coughlan, who said she received an "overview" of the plot, promised that her character "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself."

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Nonetheless, a lot is still up in the air, as the Bridgerton actress admitted that "a lot of it gets rewritten until the last moment."

So, be sure to keep reading for everything we know about season three of Bridgerton!

Netflix
New Leading Man

Like seasons one and two, which featured Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as leads, season three thrusts a different Bridgerton sibling into the spotlight: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Netflix
His Leading Lady

Colin's other half for season three? Longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Season three will follow the events of Julia Quinn's novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which follows Colin as he finally realizes that Penelope is worth courting and falling in love with.

Nicola confirmed this to be true on May 15, telling the crowd at Netflix's ATAS panel, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here." 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
More Kanthony

No, Simone Ashley will not be pulling a Regé-Jean Page, as she confirmed to E! News that her character Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) will be in season three.

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she said in March. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola and Luke rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

Netflix
Edwina's Fate

After leaving Anthony Bridgerton at the altar and giving her sister Kate her blessing to marry the Viscount, many wondered about what would be next for Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). So, E! News asked Charithra for an update on her character, to which she replied:

"Well, what we always say is the Bridgerton world is ever expanding. And I think one of the brilliant things about the series is that the focus changes every season. And so you know, Edwina exists in the Bridgerverse, and she'll always be sort of associated with the Ton but I'm really just excited to see Colin and Penelope story."

Perhaps an Edwina-centric spin-off is in the works? Only time Lady Whistledown will tell.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
A New Francesca

Netflix has re-cast the character of Francesca Bridgerton following the departure of Ruby Stokes. Actress Hannah Dodd will replace Stokes, who left the series to star in Netflix's upcoming show Lockwood & Co.

The official Bridgerton Twitter account confirmed the news on May 12, writing, "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Coming Soon

Jonathan Bailey previously shared that the cast will return to the Ton for filming in June.

