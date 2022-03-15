Jonathan Bailey Reveals BTS Secrets of Filming Bridgerton Sex Scenes

Watch : "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer: We REACT!

Dear readers, this is the news we've been waiting for.

The long-awaited second season of Bridgerton—starring Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey and Sex Education's Simone Ashley, who's new this season—premieres March 25. Ahead of the debut, Bailey—who plays the oldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony—spilled the English breakfast tea on the steamy sex scenes that fans of the Regency Era drama know and love.

Bailey told The Sunday Times on March 13 that "the B word" as he calls it, is all about "sex, sex, sex." But this season, he is in for more than just sex as he finds his match in Kate Sharma (Ashley)—the main character of Julia Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in the fiction series Bridgerton is based on.

He explained that what makes the series stand out is that the scenes are from "the female gaze." He also added that intimacy coordinators are on stand-by, "so no one goes into a scene quaking, worrying about how it will go—if you are concerned you can talk to them."