This Lululemon Windbreaker Transforms Into a Belt Bag and I Can't Get Over How Practical It Is

Lululemon Evergreen Anorak Reviews

A shopper raved, "Whoever came up with this jacket I would like to personally shake their hand because this jacket has made all of my dreams come true. I want it in every color. 10/10 concept, idea, and implementation. PROPS LULU. Anyway, if you want it, get it. I have never loved a piece of clothing more."

A repeat customer said, "Love!! My 2nd purchase, that's how much I love this jacket."

Another shopper declared, "THIS Jacket is EVERYTHING. I have been eyeing the jacket since it first was released. I thought it was the most perfect 90s vintage tribute. Now, let me tell you, it did not disappoint... The piece is a staple, perfect for city errands, hikes or being on the dock and staying dry. The adjustable cinch on the waist is a very flattering touch that allows the jacket to be more form fitting."

A customer reviewed, "I love how functional it is. I use it as a raincoat and I love the 90s vibes. It also turns into a fanny pack which is so fun."

Someone else raved, "Love everything about this jacket! The colours, the fit, the functionality. Can't say enough great things about it!

"Novel design and beautiful colors I like this new jacket very much, I like its style and color, I feel very young in it, I recommend it to my friends, they also like it very much," a shopper wrote.

A Lululemon customer said, "I have this jacket in the navy black color with the matching pants!!! Literally obsessed with it. Wish the pants were still available I need them in more colors!!!!"

A customer shared, "I purchased this for a boat trip as a light weight packable autumn rain shell. It out performed my expectations! Lightweight, breathable, and waterproof! I love the roomy raglan sleeve in that have great range of motion for mobility without a lot of bulk. The length is perfect for a little tush coverage when wearing tights or biking shorts; no matter how great your buns are, sometimes it's best to leave a little up to the imagination and have some modest coverage."

A shopper reviewed, "Fashion and function. Great fit! So many compliments on it."

