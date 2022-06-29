Best Lululemon Picks from Their "We Made Too Much" Deals This 4th of July

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Lululemon is our go-to destination for all things activewear. Of course, Lululemon has the most comfortable leggings, great sneakers, pet-approved accessories, and amazing sports bras that cater to different body types. Who wouldn't want an entire wardrobe full of Lululemon? If you love to shop, Fourth of July Weekend is a great time for deals, sales, and saving.

If you're in the mood for some new Lululemon, the brand is not having a sale, but here's a pro shopper's tip: you need to check out the We Made Too Much section. You'll find so many of the bestselling styles that you know and love at a reduced price, which is the perfect excuse to shop.

Treat yourself this holiday weekend a Lululemon shopping spree. You deserve it. Plus, prices are as low as $4. How can you pass that up?