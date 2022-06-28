Lululemon Just Brought Back One Of Its Most-Requested Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Once you start shopping at Lululemon, it's tough to go back. You really do get what you pay for. Every product is made from ultra-soft, high-quality fabric that complements your movement without restriction. From their reliable leggings, to supportive sports bras, to their beloved accessories, Lululemon is a brand that has always come through, ever since the beginning.

Right out the gate, Lululemon has been delivering premium products. And if you've been a fan since the jump, you're going to be super excited about the label's latest drop. The team has decided to bring back their iconic styles from the early 2000s with the Throwback collection, with some modern upgrades. They're embracing the past, but making it new, and we are so here for it.

These are the most requested items in the brand's history. If you want to shop upgraded styles from the Lululemon vault, the Throwback Shape Jacket just hit the website, and it's bound to sell out. This is an absolute must-have that you will want to live in all day every day.