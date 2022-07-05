32 High-Waisted Bikinis That Will Help You Feel Your Best This Summer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you can't celebrate National Bikini Day by wearing a bathing suit while you lounge poolside with a drink in your hand, you can do the second best thing: shopping for new swimwear to wear throughout the summer. The thought of buying and trying on swimsuits may be a little bit nerve-wracking for a lot of us, but that's what's why you need to check out some high-waisted bikinis. They're everything you need and more.

You get the versatility of a two-piece swimsuit along with some moderate coverage that is comforting, flattering, and oh-so-stylish. If you want to feel like you're dressed up and put-together at your next pool party, these high-waisted options are worth checking out from Target, Good American, Amazon, Cupshe, Monday Swimwear, and Free People.