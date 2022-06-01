The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Drops Affordable Swimwear Line: Here Are Her Summer Styling Tips

We interviewed JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from JoJo's Cupshe collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

JoJo Fletcher became a Bachelor Nation style icon ever since she stepped out of the limo in the mansion driveway. And, don't even get me started on the hair. JoJo's signature, perfectly imperfect waves are nothing short of iconic. That's why it's easy for fans to shop JoJo's recommendations for beauty and fashion picks. That trust from JoJo's fans in combination with her impeccable fashion sense led to her partnership with Cupshe for the brand's first swimsuit collaboration.

In an exclusive E! interview, JoJo explained, "Cupshe's quality of fabrics and accessible price points made this collaboration a no-brainer. This is something that everybody can get their hands on. The line that we made is so elevated, fun, and the quality is amazing."

She elaborated, "I have felt these fabrics, the quality is amazing, and the prices range from $17 to $38. It doesn't get better than that. I hope people are excited about that too." There are 19 styles in the collection, with sizes ranging from XS to XL.

JoJo shared her favorite pieces, styling suggestions, and her husband Jordan Rodgers' surprising feedback on the styles.