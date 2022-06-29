Lauren Conrad Shares She Had an Ectopic Pregnancy 6 Years Ago

Watch : Taylor Swift & More Celebrities React After Roe v. Wade Decision

Lauren Conrad is getting personal.

In the days following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, The Hills alum decided to share her "own experience with lifesaving reproductive care."

"The last few days have been hard," Lauren wrote in a message shared to her Instagram Story June 28. "I've been searching for the right words and reposting someone else's didn't feel quit right. Six years ago, while trying to start our family, I had an ectopic pregnancy."

Lauren—who shares sons Liam, 4, and Charlie, 2, with husband William Tell—explained that due to "prompt medical care," her fallopian tubes were saved, "allowing me to have two healthy pregnancies."

The same can't be said for everyone, though. "Yesterday I read about a woman with this same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture—and facing death—while waiting for treatment because her doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license," the 36-year-old wrote. "This is heart breaking."