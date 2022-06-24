Padma Lakshmi, Sophia Bush and More Stars React After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Watch : Stars Speak Out Against Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Draft Leak

Sophia Bush, Lea Thompson, Shonda Rhimes and more are speaking out after overturning of Roe V. Wade.

On June 24, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to reverse the landmark ruling, which protected a person's constitutional right to have an abortion. The decision comes just over a month after a draft opinion was leaked in May that revealed the Supreme Court's plans to revoke the ruling.

"The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment," Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the opinion, per CNBC. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

Shortly after the news broke, stars took to social media to share their thoughts on the rollback.