Does Gru or Michael Scott Make the Better Fictional Boss? Steve Carell Weighs In

Watch : Steve Carell & Taraji P. Henson Dish on Minions: The Rise of Gru

Steve Carell has played bosses on the big and small screen, but one of his iconic characters fits the role better than the others.

In reaction to the hilarious Minions parody of The Office's opening credits, Carell revealed whether he thinks his movie villain Gru or TV alter ego Michael Scott is the more beloved leader.

"I think Gru is a more respected boss," Carell exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere red carpet. "I think Michael Scott would love to have Minions of his own that just worshipped him."

His love for the funny yellow creatures keeps him coming back to the franchise, as the new film—which premieres July 1—marks his fifth outing as Gru since Despicable Me in 2010.

"I love it," he shared . "I love the minions. I love the character."

As for how much of himself Carell sees in his bald supervillain character? "89 percent," he joked. His co-star Taraji P. Henson also shares some similarities with her character, Belle Bottom—especially her funky fashion sense.