Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and More Share Their Favorite Traditions in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

Keeping culture strong can be as big as a festival or as small as a meal.

During Gold House's first annual Gold Gala on May 21, Asian, Pacific Islander and South Asian (APISA) stars including Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Chloe Kim and Mindy Kaling were honored. They shared the favorite parts of their culture.

"I'm such a foodie," Chloe said. "My mom will always make me amazing Korean dishes and seaweed soup is a big Korean tradition on your birthday and I think on the new year, too.

The gold medal Olympic snowboarder added, "My mom always brings me seaweed soup for my birthday and she'll stress the day before. She was like, 'Oh my god, I have to make seaweed soup. It's your birthday tomorrow!' I love that."

Meanwhile, Henry shared that his tribe in Malaysia, the Iban, has an annual harvest festival in the summer that brings everyone together.