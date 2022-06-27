We Bet These New Photos of Queen Elizabeth II Will Leave You Smiling

Queen Elizabeth II sported a sparkling smile during her appearance in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 27. The outing marks her first public event since her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Heir she is: Three weeks after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Queen Elizabeth II made another rare public appearance.

The occasion? She was celebrating the Ceremony of Keys at her residence in Scotland June 27.

For the special occasion, Her Majesty sported a light blue coat, a matching hat and a smile from ear-to-ear. Those in attendance included the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The royal outing comes three weeks after the 96-year-old's Platinum Jubilee weekend, which honored her 70 years of service as Queen of England.

However, due to what Buckingham Palace called "some discomfort," the Queen sat out several of the events, including the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral and the Epsom Derby

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all," she wrote in letter shared on Instagram June 5, "and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."

She added, "I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come."

Since her hospitalization in November 2021, the Queen has been making less appearances, often handing off some of her royal duties to other family members.

