Queen Elizabeth II to Miss Easter Sunday Service With Royal Family

Royal admirers won't be seeing Queen Elizabeth II at Easter service this weekend.

While Buckingham Palace confirmed that members of the royal family will be at the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, a senior Buckingham Palace source told NBC News that Her Majesty is not expected to attend.

The exact reason for her absence was not revealed. However, this isn't the only recent event the monarch, 95, has had to miss. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall represented the queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St. George's Chapel on April 14, making it the first time since 1970 that she hasn't been in attendance according to the BBC. She also missed the Commonwealth Day Service on March 14.

Although, Queen Elizabeth II did attend the Service of Thanksgiving for her late husband Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 last April, at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29. This marked her first public appearance in five months. While the queen had held virtual meetings and public receptions at her royal residences before this date, she had not attended a public engagement outside of these walls since October 2021.