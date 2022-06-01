Queen Elizabeth II Looks Royally Striking in New Platinum Jubilee Portrait

Watch : William & Kate ABSENT When Queen Elizabeth II Meets Lilibet

A moment—or better yet, 70 years of moments—captured in a camera flash.

Queen Elizabeth II marked the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a new portrait released on June 1. The regal photo, which was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, was captured on May 25 inside the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle, per a press release from Royal Communications.

Mackechnie has taken portraits of Queen Elizabeth II twice before: once in 2016 for her 90th birthday and once in 2020 to honor the beginning of a new decade. On the task of snapping her Platinum Jubilee portrait, Mackechnie said, "It is an honour to be asked and a privilege to undertake."

In the picture, the royal monarch is seen wearing a light blue coat and dress embellished with a pearl and diamond trim. Windsor Castle's Round Tower and the statue of King Charles II is pictured behind her through the window.

On June 1, Her Majesty's latest portrait was shared to the royal family's Instagram page along with a message in anticipation of the Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend honoring the 70 years of service Queen Elizabeth has given during her reign.