Queen Elizabeth II Looks Royally Striking in New Platinum Jubilee Portrait

A moment—or better yet, 70 years of moments—captured in a camera flash.
Queen Elizabeth II marked the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a new portrait released on June 1. The regal photo, which was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, was captured on May 25 inside the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle, per a press release from Royal Communications.
Mackechnie has taken portraits of Queen Elizabeth II twice before: once in 2016 for her 90th birthday and once in 2020 to honor the beginning of a new decade. On the task of snapping her Platinum Jubilee portrait, Mackechnie said, "It is an honour to be asked and a privilege to undertake."
In the picture, the royal monarch is seen wearing a light blue coat and dress embellished with a pearl and diamond trim. Windsor Castle's Round Tower and the statue of King Charles II is pictured behind her through the window.
On June 1, Her Majesty's latest portrait was shared to the royal family's Instagram page along with a message in anticipation of the Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend honoring the 70 years of service Queen Elizabeth has given during her reign.
"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," the 95-year-old royal monarch shared in the statement. "I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions."
She added, "I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."
Queen Elizabeth II made her first public outing of 2022 back in February, when she hosted a reception at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England. The celebratory gathering, which was held on the eve of the Queen's 70th anniversary on the throne, took place to kick-start the Platinum Jubilee.
At the time, vice president of the Sandringham WI Yvonne Browne said that the Queen was "sparkling" during the special event, per BBC News.
Browne added, "She's been a constant, compassionate and stoic, everything that makes a perfect human being, and has a great strength of character and has overcome so many things."