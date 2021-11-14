Queen Elizabeth II Absent From Remembrance Sunday Service After Spraining Her Back

Watch : Queen Elizabeth Remembers 9/11 in Message to President Joe Biden

Amid growing concerns over her health following a recent hospitalization, Queen Elizabeth II was absent at her country's annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at London's war memorial after suffering an injury.

In a statement released hours before the Nov. 14 event, Buckingham Palace said, "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

The 95-year-old ceremonial monarch's son and heir, Prince Charles—who turned 73 that day, laid a wreath on the queen's behalf at the ceremony. There, he, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the queen's grandson Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and other royals all participated in what appeared to be a particularly loud and moving rendition of "God Save the Queen," the United Kingdom's national anthem.