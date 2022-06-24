Tobey Maguire's Ex Jennifer Meyer Shares Rare Insight Into Their Divorce

Watch : Tobey Maguire Is Proud of Leo DiCaprio

Parting doesn't always have to be such sweet sorrow.

Nearly six years after Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer went their separate ways, Jennifer only has positive things to say about their relationship today.

"It's been the most beautiful experience of my life having this beautiful breakup," Jennifer said on the June 23 episode of The World's First Podcast. "I can't even explain. I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family."

However, the jewelry designer added that it hasn't always been an easy process for her and the Spider-Man star—who share 15-year-old daughter Ruby and 13-year-old son Otis.

"The work is a motherf—ker. I'm not gonna lie. And we did a lot of work to stay on track to stay a family," she told hosts Erin and Sara Foster. "It was a choice and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back."