Tatiana Dieteman Confirms Romance With Surfer Koa Smith After Tobey Maguire Break Up

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman's romance has lost its great power.

The Spider-Man star and his model girlfriend broke up months ago, after about three years together, a source exclusively tells E! News. The pair had been romantically linked since summer of 2018, according to media reports. "Tatiana has moved on," the insider shares.

Tatiana confirmed her new romance with surfer Koa Smith for Valentine's Day. He shared photos of the duo kissing on the beach and having more adventures, writing on Instagram, "Happy Valentine's Day to my bessss fwennnnnn!!! Love you baby!"

She responded on her Instagram Story to call him "my valentine."

E! News has reached out to representatives for Tobey and Tatiana and has not heard back.

In October, Tatiana enjoyed a trip to Yosemite with friends, and The Ultimate Surfer star was seen with his arm around her in a photo she shared on Instagram.

Tobey, 46, and Tatiana, 29, kept their romance largely out of the public eye, although they were occasionally spotted together over the years. Just before the nation began quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles after grabbing lunch at vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen.