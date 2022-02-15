Tatiana Dieteman Confirms Romance With Surfer Koa Smith After Tobey Maguire Break Up

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman's romance has lost its great power.
The Spider-Man star and his model girlfriend broke up months ago, after about three years together, a source exclusively tells E! News. The pair had been romantically linked since summer of 2018, according to media reports. "Tatiana has moved on," the insider shares.
Tatiana confirmed her new romance with surfer Koa Smith for Valentine's Day. He shared photos of the duo kissing on the beach and having more adventures, writing on Instagram, "Happy Valentine's Day to my bessss fwennnnnn!!! Love you baby!"
She responded on her Instagram Story to call him "my valentine."
E! News has reached out to representatives for Tobey and Tatiana and has not heard back.
In October, Tatiana enjoyed a trip to Yosemite with friends, and The Ultimate Surfer star was seen with his arm around her in a photo she shared on Instagram.
Tobey, 46, and Tatiana, 29, kept their romance largely out of the public eye, although they were occasionally spotted together over the years. Just before the nation began quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles after grabbing lunch at vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen.
Back in 2016, Tobey and Jennifer Meyer announced their separation after nine years of marriage, and she filed for divorce in 2020. Tobey and the jewelry designer share children Ruby, 15, and Otis, 12.
Despite the split, the former couple has maintained a solid relationship, as Tobey attended Jennifer's jewelry launch in late 2017 and even posed for photographs with her at the event.
"They have remained very good friends and are great co-parents to their children," a source told E! News at that time. "They really get along and want things to be as normal and amicable as possible."
Tobey, who rose to stardom with such films as 1998's Pleasantville, is best known for the Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s. He has mostly focused on producing gigs in recent years, although he voiced a role in 2017's The Boss Baby and is set to appear in director Damien Chazelle's star-studded 2022 movie Babylon.