Exclusive

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Might Be Making an Appearance on Season 4 of The Boys

The Boys already welcomed one Supernatural fan favorite in season 3, so what's one more? See what showrunner Eric Kripke told E! News about Jeffrey Dean Morgan making an appearance.

By Daniel Trainor Jun 24, 2022 11:00 AMTags
TVSupernaturalJensen AcklesJared PadaleckiJeffrey Dean MorganThe Walking DeadCelebrities
Watch: The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

The cast of The Boys might be getting even more supernatural in season four. 

After former Supernatural star Jensen Ackles made a splash with his appearance as Solider Boy in season three, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke—who also created Supernatural—told E! News that he's in touch with another former Winchester for an appearance next season.

"Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking," Kripke revealed to E! News. "We're trying to figure out something for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that."

Dean Morgan played John Winchester, the father of Dean (Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), on 13 episodes of Supernatural, most at the start of its run. 

Since 2016, Dean Morgan has starred as Negan on The Walking Dead and he's set to star in series spin-off Isle of the Dead, alongside Lauren Cohan.

So yeah, he's been busy. But who could resist a reunion like this? 

photos
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton: Romance Rewind

Dean Morgan isn't the only Supernatural homecoming on the table, either. Naturally, Kripke knows fans are clamoring for an appearance from Jared Padalecki, as well.

"I would put Jared on the show in a heartbeat," he said. "I mean, he's really busy with his empire over there in Austin, but if it was willing to play, I would put him on the show in a second."

Kripke is referring to Padalecki's sprawling Texas farmhouse that he shares with wife Genevieve Padalecki, which was featured in Architectural Digest in July 2021

Originally known for his heartthrob role on Gilmore Girls, Padalecki currently stars on The CW's Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which was renewed for a third season in March.

Getty Images

While we wait for the ultimate Winchester reunion, stay up to date with new episodes of the third season of The Boys, which has also featured a cameo from Charlize Theron and guest appearances from Paul Reiser and Nick Wechsler, when they drop Fridays on Prime Video.

Trending Stories

1

Why Amy Schumer Fired Penn Badgely's Wife Domino as Her Doula

2
Exclusive

How a "Rough Patch" Led to Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Breakup

3

See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Together as Rodeo Barbie & Ken

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Why Amy Schumer Fired Penn Badgely's Wife Domino as Her Doula

2
Exclusive

How a "Rough Patch" Led to Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Breakup

3

See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Together as Rodeo Barbie & Ken

4

Why Chris Daughtry Feels Guilt After the Deaths of His Daughter & Mom

5

Team USA Swimmer Rescued By Coach After Fainting in Pool