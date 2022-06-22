Why Paul Reiser Hesitated to Take The Legend Role in The Boys

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

Paul Reiser isn't too mad about The Boys.

The star joined the Prime Video series as The Legend in season three, but it took some convincing to get him to agree to the role after he watched the gory, inappropriate show. "I thought, ‘Oh, this is something else. This is really wild,'" Paul told Variety. "My 21-year-old son, who is really into the world and loves the show, I had to go to him like, ‘So they're on purpose being this disgusting? OK, so that's different.'"

He added, "Because if you didn't know, it would be violent and graphic and horrific. But then you go, ‘Okay, these guys really know what they're doing.'"

And while Paul hadn't even heard of the show before starring in it, he said his son and friends are "passionate" fans despite its brutality. "But it's so funny to me because that's so not my world," he shared. "In a million years, if you put a gun to my head, I couldn't create something like this."