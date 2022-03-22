The CW Reveals the Fates of Your Favorite Shows, Including Riverdale

Watch : Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set

Order up a Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe shake, because we have a reason to celebrate.

On Tuesday, March 22, the CW revealed the fates of seven TV shows, including Riverdale, The Flash and Walker. Thankfully, it was all good news, as the network revealed that the fan favorite shows would be back for additional seasons.

"As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond," Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO for the CW, said in a statement. "These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint."

In addition to the aforementioned shows, All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois were all given the greenlight for new seasons. Like we said, we're celebrating.