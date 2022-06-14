Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Cutest Family Photos

Watch

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's family photos will have you popping with joy.

Jordan—the son of Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw—got engaged to the E! News Nightly Pop host in July 2020, and the two wasted no time beginning to build their adorable family.

A month after Jordan popped the question, Morgan announced she was pregnant with her first child. Flash forward to December, Jordan and a pregnant Morgan officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The newlyweds welcomed daughter Row Renggli McGraw, 1, into the world in February 2021, and come September, Morgan announced that she was pregnant again, this time with a baby boy.

Their son, three-month-old Grey Oliver McGraw, was born on February 18, 2022, a year and a day after his big sister's birth. "Grey is perfect!" Morgan said on an episode of Daily Pop. "He has completed our family, and we are beyond thrilled."

photos
Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Shower for Baby No. 2

Four seems to be the magic number for the couple, as Morgan revealed on Daily Pop that Jordan got a vasectomy. "No more babies," she joked on June 13. "I want to say this here. Vasectomy has happened. We didn't f--k around."

She also announced that after having two back-to-back babies, she slowing things down and leaving her role as a host of Daily Pop, but fans can still catch her weeknights on Nightly Pop.

Take a look back at the McGraw gang's sweetest family photos below.

Instagram
Hello, 2022

Morgan and Row are laughing their way into the New Year.

Instagram
Nature Adventures

Morgan shared this scenic shot as part of a "film dump" at the beginning of Jan. 2022.

Instagram
Baby's Best Friend

Dinger and Row: BFFs.

Instagram
The Merriest of Christmases

Mom and daughter's first Christmas together!

Instagram
All Dressed Up

Look at that resemblance! Morgan shared the adorable photo along with a few other holiday snapshots on Dec. 25.

Instagram
No Ugly Christmas Sweaters Here

Dad made sure to join in on the holiday photo fun, too. 

Instagram
Adventures in New York

Morgan and Row paid a visit to the big apple in September, writing on Instagram, "Gonna go be New York girls for a little bit."

Instagram
Working Women

As Morgan put it, "Row McGraw got down to business today." 

Instagram
Big Sister Status

After Morgan announced she's expecting baby No. 2 in September 2021, the E! host shared that baby Row is "excited to be a big sister."

Instagram
Mellow Yellow

"She's mellow today," Morgan captioned an adorable Instagram Story video as Row plays with a ball and gazes into the camera in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
"Angel" Play Time

Morgan shared an adorable pic of daughter Row on July 25. "Baby angel," the E! News personality captioned as Row looked straight into the camera while balancing on dad Jordan's chest.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

It really is Instagram vs. reality when it comes to baby Row! After sharing this sweet pic, Morgan wrote, "She threw up allll over her dress two seconds later…."

Instagram
Friends Forever

Even little Row loves Friends! Morgan shared a sweet pic of husband Jordan holding up their daughter Row to watch the classic sitcom in June 2021. "Huge Friends fan," Morgan added. 

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

It's clear Row is already a daddy's girl! "The two best friends anybody could have!!" Morgan wrote on Father's Day 2021. "Row adores you and I have fully accepted I'm not apart of your special club. It's fine. Watching the two of you is plenty good enough for me. We love you, daddy!!!!" 

Instagram
Mini Me

"Just me and my mini Jordan McGraw," Morgan captioned an adorable pic in June 2021.

Instagram
Homeward Bound

Dad Jordan holds daughter Row on a private jet. "Home time," Morgan captioned in June 2021.

Instagram
Proud Parents

Morgan and Jordan gaze at their "favorite girl" Row in June 2021.

Instagram
First Mother's Day

"Happy mamas day!!!!!!" Morgan wrote on May 9, 2021.

Instagram
DILF Alert

New dad Jordan McGraw cradles daughter Row, and let's just say Morgan finds her man even hotter as a father. "Like forget ittt," she jokingly captioned.

Instagram
Heaven is A Place On Earth

"Just literal heaven," Morgan captioned a pic of her holding newborn Row. Seems like this mama is head over heels for her little girl!

Instagram
Too Cute

Morgan gazed up in wonder at newborn daughter Row in a touching Instagram post. 

Instagram
Baby On the Go

"Row is getting acquainted with her city," Morgan captioned a family outing with dad Jordan McGraw.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Bond

"Morgan Renggli X Row Renggli."

Instagram
Family Getaway

"2 months with my babe and 11 months without Botox," Morgan shared during a desert vacation.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Mama Morgan took a cute selfie with daughter Row who was wearing a striped onesie. "My little pink lady," Morgan captioned.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Proud dad Jordan McGraw cradles baby Row on his stomach in an adorable moment captioned by Morgan. "Dada," she wrote on the Instagram Story.

Instagram
Cozied Up

Morgan enjoys a candid, cozy moment with her little one.

Instagram
Influencer Status

Morgan marked a big moment in baby Row's life: her first mirror selfie! 

Instagram
Baby Bliss

New father Jordan McGraw holds his daughter Row in the hospital room. 

Instagram
Holding Hands Forever

Morgan and newborn Row hold hands for the first time together in a touching moment.

photos
View More Photos From Morgan Stewart's Daughter Row's Cutest Pics

