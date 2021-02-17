Paris HiltonFashion WeekBlack History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters
Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jordan McGraw

By Allison Crist Feb 17, 2021 11:24 PM
Watch: Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

World, mE!et Morgan Stewart's little one.

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Row Renggli McGraw, with her husband Jordan McGraw. Morgan announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 17, sharing a sweet, sentimental message about her newborn daughter. 

"Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" Morgan wrote on Instagram. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met." 

Jordan, who is the son of Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, also took to social media with a precious photo of the newborn. 

As E! readers may recall, Morgan and her singer hubby announced they were expecting their first child together back on Aug. 10. In a video of Jordan popping a massive balloon filled with what turned out to be pink confetti, the couple also revealed the sex of their baby.

Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Cutest Pics

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," Morgan captioned her post. Jordan wrote, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

The pair told E! News exclusively at the time, "We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!" 

Instagram

Morgan has shared much of her pregnancy journey not just on social media, but with E! viewers, too.

Before issuing a (temporary!) goodbye on Nightly Pop, her co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March delivered a fun maternity leave send-off that resulted in Morgan detailing her and Jordan's plans for sex after childbirth.

The couple got engaged in July and said "I do" in an intimate wedding ceremony on Dec. 11.

Instagram

Despite the whole production being a last-minute decision amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, everything seemed to come together perfectly. 

Morgan even urged other engaged couples to follow their lead. "If anybody at home is thinking about planning a massive wedding or you're bummed out about what's been going on and you want to postpone, don't do it," she said. "It's the only way to get married, is the way we did it. It is so lovely. And the people that really matter are there. It is so intimate. You actually get to take in the day. There is no other way to do it. No other way."

Look back at the gorgeous wedding here, and in honor of the birth of Morgan and Jordan's baby girl, keep scrolling to relive her pregnancy journey.

Instagram
Almost There

It's official: Morgan and Jordan are going to be parents in less than a month.

Instagram
Nearly Nine Months

8-month mark? Check.

Instagram
A Baby Shower of Sorts

Since a traditional baby shower wasn't an option due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan surprised her with a sweet alternative: lunch for three.

Instagram
Pee Problems

As always, Morgan kept it real. "Didn't know it was possible to pee this much ..." she captioned this chic pic.

Instagram
Hello, 2021

Morgan and Jordan "dressed up for our damn selves" on New Year's Eve.

Isné Bobo Nuyent
The Dream Dress

Morgan revealed on Daily Pop that finding her dream dress was actually pretty easy. "When you type in 'white dress' on any sort of fashion website, it's like a bunch of summer dresses," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh great. Well, this is a mess.' And I literally saw this dress hanging on a rack and I'm like, 'This is a nightgown.' But then I put it on and I was like, 'This is the dress. It was comfortable, it was so easy."

 

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Just Married!

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Jordan McGraw! The happy couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9. 

Instagram
The Struggle Is Real

"Just severely out of breath," Morgan captioned this mid-hike snap.

Instagram
Growing Bigger By the Day

A bumpdate posted on Nov. 30!

Instagram
Country Chic

Morgan and Jordan took a trip to Utah's famous Amangiri resort at the end of October.

Instagram
Stunning in Sunnies

Gorgeous and glowing!

Instagram
Out of Office

Vacation mood.

Instagram
Black and White Bump

A Halloween mirror pic like no other. Morgan dubbed her outfit—or lake thereof—as her costume for the year!

Instagram
All Black

"And the WFH looks continue..." Morgan captured this chic selfie.

Instagram
Blazer Bump

Pregnant and stylish as ever!

Instagram
Baby's Big Break

Morgan's already got her daughter modeling! She captioned this chic snapshot, "Baby girls first shoot completed."

Instagram
Blooming Bump

Look at the bump! Morgan shared this stripped-down mirror selfie to her Instagram Story on Oct. 14.

Instagram
Colorful Cutie

The E! host dons a trendy color-blocked outfit in October 2020. "jeans are really my happy place," she wrote.

Instagram
Sweater Weather

Morgan is ready for fall in a classic black sweater and jeans.

Instagram
Double the Fun

"Two hours of glam calls for two posts," the Nightly Pop host added while cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Emmys Ready

"Bought this dress the day before i found out i was pregnant so thank god for that," Morgan shared while rocking this stunning periwinkle look on Emmys Sunday.

Instagram
Stretchy Pants Forever

"I'm so fucking happy i make sweatpants," the designer captioned this comfy-cute snapshot.

Instagram
Swimsuit Selfie

The Daily Pop host looks gorgeous while snapping a selfie.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Morgan holds her growing belly in a chic outfit.

Instagram
Bikini Baby-Bumpin'

Morgan shared her very first bare bump bikini pic on Instagram over Labor Day weekend, writing, "Can we get this emoji a bikini please."

Instagram
It's a Girl!

Morgan Stewart and fiancé Jordan McGraw announced in August 2020 that they are expecting their first child together and it's a girl!

We can't wait to see more of Morgan and Jordan's little one!

