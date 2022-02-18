E!'s Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jordan McGraw

And baby makes four.
E! News' Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host Morgan Stewart just welcomed her second child. The E! personality gave birth to baby No. 2, a boy named Grey Oliver McGraw.
She shared on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 18, "GREY OLIVER MCGRAW joined us exactly one year and a day after his big sister and we are so in love."
Morgan and husband Jordan McGraw are already parents to daughter Row Renggli McGraw, who turned one on Feb. 16.
Morgan announced she was pregnant again back in September 2021, telling E! News exclusively, "We are so thrilled! We can't wait for Row to become a big sister!"
She added in an Instagram announcement at the time, "Maybe this baby will look like me??"
Since breaking the baby news, Morgan has gotten very candid about her second pregnancy on E!'s digital video series Necessary Realness.
Despite being surprised that she got pregnant so quickly after welcoming Row, she admitted, "I am very fortunate and I've always said I want to have babies really close together to get it done, because if I would have stopped down and waited three years, there's no f––king way I would have gone back on that pregnancy train. At least now I get to black out, dump, be insane and not have to get double sets of toys. Oh the toys around, kills me so much."
She also recently shared of giving birth again, "Here's how I feel real candidly about the baby. I'm very excited about the baby, I'm ready for the baby to come, but then there's a huge part of me that's like holy f--k, you're about to have two children."
Morgan continued, "Like having two children that are with you for the rest of your lives, that you're responsible for, that you need to make sure are completely well-adjusted, nice, not f--ked up...I mean, forget it. How am I supposed to do that?!"
Morgan and Jordan recently celebrated their stunning orange-themed baby shower surrounded by family on Jan. 30 at their home in L.A.
The "intimate" affair featured multiple cakes, tons of orange-colored flowers and matching table settings.